The Marigolds – Harmony at Stone Crop Acres



MORRISBURG – “There are times we call our music ‘sweet stuff’,” said Suzie Vinnick, “but it may also rock you: and sometimes we may even break your heart just a little…”

Vinnick, with fellow singer/songwriter/musicians Gwen Swick and Caitlin Hanford, collectively called The Marigolds, are bringing their unique, incredibly harmonious music to Harmony Concerts on Thursday, August 17, at Stone Crop Acres Winery. Audiences can look forward to an evening of “charisma, talent and versatility.”(Don Osborn)

Singing together as the remarkable Marigolds, Vinnick, Swick and Hanford have performed at major concerts and Festivals all across Canada. The Marigolds have wowed audiences from the Mariposa Festival to the Folk on the Rocks in Yellowknife and the Vancouver Island Music Festival. Their second album ‘That’s the State I’m In’, was nominated for a Juno. Legions of fans, and critics alike, love their rich, creative harmonies, and the sheer musicality they bring to their songs.

“I think I would describe our music as a kind of cross-over style,” said Suzie Vinnick during an interview with The Leader.

“There’s a bit of country, a bit of blues, some jazz and definitely some bluegrass. Frankly, it’s a treat when we all get together to perform. Gwen has a rock background, Caitlin has strong bluegrass roots and I love blues and jazz.” Audiences absolutely agree that this combination is dynamite.

Each of the women is an accomplished solo performer as well. Caitlin and Gwen have also sung with Quartette, which includes Sylvia Tyson and Cindy Church: Vinnick has won five Canadian Maple Blues Awards for her musical works. It was a kind of fate that brought them together to form the Marigolds.

They met at Sheila Rogers Farewell party. “We were each invited to sing,” Suzie said. “In the green room, the three of us hastily put a song together, performed it. People really seemed to like our harmonies. Before long, we we getting all kinds of invitations to sing together. The Marigolds got their start.”

As musicians as well as singers, they explore many themes in their original songs. “Love, of course, and heartbreak, and especially a lot of hope,” Suzie laughed.

“Many of our song titles kind of suggest the themes that interest us – like ‘Licence to Love You’ and ‘Trainful of Tears.’ Gwen and Caitlin write a lot, and while it is different for everyone, we often come up with some lyrics, bring them to the table, and go from there. I think we have created a ‘song-writing voice’ and our music is very collaborative. Frankly, it’s just fun and a joy to create our musical arrangements. The Marigold Voice – it’s a repertoire that is very particular to us.”

She and her fellow singers love the connections they make when they perform live. “It’s wonderful to move people, to actually share your music with them. Frankly, travelling from city to city, can also be amazing. Such fascinating places, such great people to see and meet. To tell you the truth,” Suzie laughed, “this is a wonderful job. I mean, what a way to make a living!”

The Marigolds – Suzie Vinnick, Caitlin Hanford, Gwen Swick – are really looking forward to their concert at Stone Crop Acres.

“We’ll be performing songs from our albums. There will just be the three of us on stage, and we’ll be playing the bass, banjo, guitar and mandolin. It’s going to be a great evening – creating three part harmony, and I hope, making people happy.”

