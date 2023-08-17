Pumpkinferno returns to Upper Canada Village September 29

MORRISBURG – The latest edition of St. Lawrence Parks Commission’s popular Pumpkinferno will light up Upper Canada Village starting September 29.

In its 12th season, more than 7,000 carved artificial pumpkins in several unique displays are arranged throughout the village.

“This year, SLPC goes full Halloween, offering three thrilling experiences in Eastern Ontario,” the commission said in a media release.

Beginning September 29, the family-friendly attraction will run on select nights to October 29. The event is not open on Halloween.

“Pumpkinferno is a family event, and families are often busy trick-or-treating on Halloween night,” explained SLPC spokesperson Katie Forrester on why UCV is closed October 31. “Fort Fright in Kingston is for teens and adults, so that event does run on October 31.”

The commission has added October 9 – Thanksgiving Monday – to the calendar for 2023 to give more options for families on that holiday.

Each year, new exhibits are added or rotated through this, and other pumpkininferno-like events. No details were released about new displays for 2023 for the event.

Pumpkinferno will run September 29-October 1, October 4-9, and October 11-15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event moves to a 6:30 p.m. start time for October 18-22 and October 25-29.

Like recent years, tickets to Pumpkinferno can only be purchased online via the agency’s website (parks.on.ca).

Three accessibility nights are on the schedule for 2023. Those nights (October 10, 17, and 24) must also be booked on the SLPC website.

Along with the Morrisburg-based event, the SLPC is relaunching its Kingston-based Pumpkinferno event, moving from Fort Henry to the Kingston Penitentiary. The agency is resuming its Fort Fright haunted house event at Fort Henry after a pandemic-related hiatus. Tickets and information on the two Kingston-based events are also available on the SLPC’s website.

