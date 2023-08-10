Planning with a view to being good neighbours

WINCHESTER – Recently, officials overseeing planning for the new Dundas Manor in Winchester met with their closest neighbours to ensure the lines of communication are open throughout the upcoming process.

“We are good neighbours and we want to continue to be good neighbours,” said administrator Susan Poirier.

“We will be moving from 533 Clarence Street to 543 Clarence Street. The new Dundas Manor will be located right beside the current building, and we can’t wait. It will be so exciting to see the shovels in the ground this fall to get things going,” she said.

The two-storey home will be set back on the property, closer to Fred Street. The main entrance and parking for both visitors and staff will be accessed off Clarence Street. Visitors will use the main entrance, while staff will have a separate entrance. Deliveries will be at the side of the building that is away from the closest neighbours.

Significant planning has taken place to ensure the best site plan. A traffic assessment has been done to look at future pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle flow which is not expected to increase. Additional parking, including electrical vehicle charging stations, will be available for both visitors and staff to reduce the amount of street parking. And the new site will include more hedges and fences to ensure privacy and block any extra light for neighbours – plus create safe, accessible walkways for residents. More green spaces will provide a beautiful setting, including vegetable and herb gardens.

The Leader asked what the plan is for the old site? “At this point, no decision has been made,” answered Jane Adams, communications lead, Dundas Manor. “If anyone has ideas, they can contact Phillippe Marleau, project manager.” Questions about the new Dundas Manor building can be directed to Philippe Marleau, Project Manager Redevelopment at phil.marleau@dundasmanor.ca or 613-774-2422 ext. 6341.

