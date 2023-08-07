Obituary – Susan Merkley

Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, August 3, 2023, Sue Merkley (nee Hendrick) of Winchester, age 65. Loving wife of Doug Merkley. Loving mother of Scott Boucher of Morrisburg and Shari Byvelds (Jason Hill) of Morrisburg. Loving stepmother of Tracy Strynzel (Reg Francis) of Mariatown and Kelly Scheepers (Mike) of Winchester. Dear sister of Carol Santo (Franz) of Germany and Grant Hendrick (Mònica) of California. Sue will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Ethan Boucher, Chelsea Boucher, Ava Byvelds, Lena Byvelds, Jamie Strynzel (Victoria), Erin Strynzel (Spencer), Taylor Scheepers (Cassandra), Bradley Scheepers (Jennifer), Kennedy Scheepers (Cameron) and her great-grandchildren Scarlett and Madilynn Scheepers. She was predeceased by her parents Lorne and Bernie Hendrick (nee Lavigne). She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville on Sunday, August 13th at 1 p.m. with a luncheon to follow and memories of Sue shared until 4 p.m. Private interment of cremated remains will be at Grantley Cemetery. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

