Obituary – Lynda Thompson

On July 15, 2023 Lynda Ann Thompson passed away peacefully at Sherwood Park Manor in Brockville, Ontario. Lynda was born and raised in Winchester, Ontario. She was the oldest daughter of Harry and Vivian Strader and sister to Kathryn McEwen (John) of Kingston, Ontario.

Lynda graduated from the Cornwall School of Nursing in 1968. Shortly after, she married her high school sweetheart, Michael Thompson. After graduation, Lynda nursed at the Brockville Psychiatric Hospital. She loved doing ceramics and this hobby soon turned into a small business, teaching classes and supplying gift shops with her ceramic pieces.

Lynda had a vivid imagination and, being quite the story teller, we thought she would make a great writer. She was a very thoughtful person and had a great sense of humour. Lynda loved all her dogs; they were her children. She will be remembered by her family, friends and many cousins particularly Jackie and Jennifer.

A Special thank you to the staff at Sherwood Park Manor who cared for Lynda the past six years.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lynda’s memory to Dundas Manor, Winchester, Sherwood Park Manor, Brockville or the SPCA.

Graveside service to be held at a later date, details to be posted on funeral home website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

