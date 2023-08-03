South Dundas United soccer World Cup champions crowned

IROQUOIS – Soccer players in South Dundas United’s 2023 World Cup Soccer Tournament faced the extremes of weather – heat and humidity, followed by cool and rainy. Thirty-eight teams across the six soccer leagues run by SDU competed for their season championship in the July 28-29 World Cup tournament. In all, 69 soccer matches were played in a span of 23 hours.

Team Argentina was undefeated in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U-5 Soccer League regular season, and remained so in the World Cup. Argentina won a close Championship final against Barbados, who had finished at the top of its pool in the tournament. New Zealand won the Consolation match against Iceland for third place. Switzerland finished in fifth place, Taiwan in sixth, Canada seventh, and Wales in eighth place.

Japan and Australia were each undefeated in their respective pools in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U-7 Soccer League side of the tournament. Japan won 4-1 over Australia to take the Championship. Northern Ireland defeated Czechia in the Consolation final to take third place. Columbia finished fifth in the tournament, Mexico sixth, France seventh, and Ukraine eighth.

The Tim Hortons TimBITS U-9 Soccer League results in the tournament mirrored the regular season, with Finland and Poland meeting in the Championship final for the league. Finland defeated Poland 3-1 in the final, while Denmark won over Belgium to take third place. Croatia finished fifth, Sweden sixth, Ireland seventh, and United States eighth.

Spain upset South Korea 2-1 to take the BMO U-11 Soccer League championship. Spain, who finished in sixth place in the regular season, was unbeaten in round-robin play in the tournament. South Korea was undefeated in the regular season, and remained so in round-robin play – winning all three of their games to advance to the final.

Spain took a 2-0 lead in the first half of the Championship match, then locked the game down with defensive play to protect their lead. South Korea cut Spain’s lead to one goal in the second half but were unable to net a tying goal.

Ecuador and Brazil finished third and fourth respectively in round-robin action, and remained so after the Consolation final. Scotland finished fifth in the tournament, while Costa Rica rounded out in sixth place.

Goal differential decided the top two teams to go into the BMO U-14 Soccer League finals, relegating regular season unbeaten team Germany, to the Consolation final. Italy, Portugal, and Germany finished round-robin play in the tournament with a record of two wins and one loss. Italy and Portugal advanced with a plus-four and plus-three goal differential, Germany had a plus-two GD.

It took extra time to settle both Championship and Consolation matches. Germany scored two goals in extra time to beat Chile 2-0 for third place. A late goal for Italy in extra time secured their championship win over Portugal.

There was a reversal of fortunes in the BMO U-18 Soccer League. Uruguay, who finished at the top of the regular season table, only managed one win in round-robin play. Netherlands were undefeated in round-robin, earning their way to the championship final. England had two wins and a loss in the round-robin action, while Norway were unable to secure a win. Norway and Uruguay faced off for the Consolation final. Tied 3-3 at the end of regulation, the match was decided by penalties. Uruguay won 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Netherlands and England squared off in the Championship final. Netherlands took a 2-0 lead early in the first half of the match. England battled back to tie the game 2-2, forcing extra time. Leo Aliaga’s match winning goal awarded England the championship.

While the summer season is now complete, registration for South Dundas United’s fall season remains open until August 5.

Soccer continues on Tuesday nights into mid-August with adult pick-up soccer at 6:30 p.m.

More information on these programs is available at the club’s website, southdundasunited.ca.

