This week’s headlines from The Leader – August 2, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Upper Canada Village train closed indefinitely;
  • Riverside Cedar Campground planning ongoing;
  • It’s Tubie time;
  • South Dundas United holds 2023 World Cup soccer tournament;
  • Second Code of Conduct investigation for censured UCDSB trustee Curtis Jordan;
  • Iroquois Beach unsafe;
  • Offensive flag removed from Morrisburg Beach;
  • Editorial – Housing needs require local input;
  • Online News removed from Facebook due to Bill C-18;
  • Kiran Ahluwalia at Stone Crop Acres this weekend;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

