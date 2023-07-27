The American Rogues returning to Stone Crop Acres

MORRISBURG – Their many fans are going to be delighted. On Sunday, July 30, at 8 p.m. American Rogues are returning to Stone Crop Acres for a great one night only Harmony concert.

Known for their stirring and powerful performances, this Canadian/American group of musicians has won the hearts of audiences on three continents. They are outstanding musicians whose music encompasses everything from jigs, reels, hornpipes, ballads and patriotic songs through to their own original works. Their interpretations of the ‘Skye Boat Song,’ ‘The Measure of a Man’, the ‘Gael’ from Last of the Mohicans and the ‘Boondock Saints Theme’ are considered classics and have won critical and huge fan acclaim.

The Rogues have been invited to perform with the US Air Force Symphony Orchestra at Constitution Hall in Washington DC. They have repeatedly been asked to perform at Highland Gatherings in Scotland and have even taken their unique brand of music to the United Arab Emirates and Japan. Their appeal is universal and crosses all age barriers. In Canada they have been on stage at the World Music Festival in Quebec, Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre Theatre and the Greg Frewin Theatre in Niagara Falls. As well as their superb music, they share anecdotes and warm connections with their audiences.

And now the American Rogues are returning to Stone Crop Acres Winery on July 30. Don’t miss the opportunity to see a world class group of musicians in a beautiful setting right here in our own home town.

