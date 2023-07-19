This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 19, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Next Bonamie court date set for November 3;
- Substantial fire damage to Grove Street home;
- Musical legend Judy Collins graces local stage;
- Patchwork paving project $17k;
- Landfill capacity under scrutiny;
- Editorial – Entertainment needed, let’s get started;
- South Dundas United’s Score One for the Community a big win for food bank;
- Silver finish for Williamsburg Warriors U-17;
- Four shows set for Stone Crop Acres this weekend;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.