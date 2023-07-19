Obituary – Glenn Cougler

Suddenly at the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Monday, July 17, 2023, after spending a few days at his beloved cottage in Pine Lodge, Quebec, his family bade farewell to Glenn Cougler of Williamsburg, age 92. Loving husband of Marg Cougler (nee Laird) for 63 years. Dear father of Sandi Wallace (Bob) of Ottawa.

Close brother-in-law of John Laird of Ottawa. Fondly remembered by his grandson, Joey Robertson, of Ottawa. He was predeceased by his son Donnie Cougler, his parents Grant and Theresa Cougler (nee Marcellus), and his sister Edna Levere (James). He will be missed by his nieces and nephews and their families on both sides.

During his long career as a postmaster, Glenn moved from Iroquois to Glen Cairn (now Kanata) and back to Morrisburg. He thoroughly enjoyed meeting and working with the public, and upon retirement, took up driving a school van to and from Cornwall. Retiring from that, he became a volunteer driver with J. W. MacIntosh Community Support Services. An avid fisherman, golfer and ‘do-it-yourselfer’ during summers at the family cottage; at the age of 70 he embraced the sport of curling, and continued improving at, and loving it, until he turned 85.

He was also the founder and organizer of “The Cougie” Stick Spiel at the Morrisburg Curling Club for several years.

Glenn and Marg loved to travel and went on many jaunts and trips with different groups of friends. He achieved his ‘bucket list’ goal of visiting every single American state, as well as every single Canadian province, during the course of his life. His family sends him on his final journey with much love, gratitude, and cherished memories.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Glenn’s Life will be held at Cedar Glen Golf Course on Sunday, July 30th from 1 – 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Winchester Hospital or J. W. MacIntosh Senior Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

