Roland Grant: outstanding guitarist/singer performing at Stone Crop Acres

MORRISBURG – He has played to sold out concerts throughout Canada, opened for Kiefer Sutherland, shared the stage with Ashley MacIssac, and earned kudos from critics and fans alike for his music. Nova Scotia born guitar virtuoso, composer and singer Roland Grant is coming to Stone Crop Acres, courtesy of Harmony Concerts, for one performance only on Saturday, July 15, at 7 pm.

Grant’s concert will be exciting and far from the ordinary. He presents a chance for music lovers to enjoy his different and very personal take on the guitar. Journalist/editor Carole Morris-Underhill once wrote of Roland Grant “Think of Santana, only faster.” He is highly regarded for his cross-over blend of rock, Nuevo Flamenco and Latin influences in his music, and for his talent as the creator of original music and as a gifted singer.

Roland Grant won the prestigious Anton Dvorak Composition Competition for Tonal Music in 2017. His debut album, ‘Equilibrium,’ came out in 2018 to critical and fan praise. He released the classical album ‘Piano Quintet,’ in 2021.

His music is dynamic and eclectic, and audiences are quickly caught up in his passionate live performances. He recognizes that he is not your “typical” Canadian performer.

As he explained to Carole Morris-Underhill, “When you think of Nova Scotia, there are many fine musicians, whether it be Celtic musicians, rock musicians, hip hop artists, but you rarely picture Spanish or Latin guitarists.” This may be the very reason why audiences at the Winery can expect a dynamic, exciting and unusual concert from this rising young star.

Roland Grant will perform many of his own works, but audiences will also enjoy his special take on artists like Jimi Hendrix and Carlos Santana. For a musical night of unique, stirring music, come out for Roland Grant’s concert at Stone Crop Acres Winery on July 15.

