PEI’s musical gift to the world – playing at Stone Crop Acres Saturday

MORRISBURG – He’s been nominated for East Coast Music Awards Pop Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, and nominated for Singer of the Year at the 14th Canadian Folk Music Awards. His single, “Kenya” from ‘Adolescent Nature’ spent eight weeks on CBC Radio’s Top 20 countdown, two weeks at number one. In short, Dylan Menzie is a musical gift from Prince Edward Island to the rest of the world. And he is coming to Stone Crop Acres, through Harmony Concerts, on Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m.

He is justly renowned for his remarkable vocal range, as well as his ability to compose incredible music. He has won over fans and critics everywhere he has performed. Yet singer Dylan Menzie would be the first to admit that his hardest critic – is himself.

“It’s true,” he laughed. “I am hard on my music, and hard to please. I want my music to hold up, to be as good as that of the other artists whose work I really admire. I guess I want to feel proud of my songs, so I constantly push myself to try and grow in every way.”

He has performed, among other venues, at the Edmonton Folk Festival, Canadian Music Week and the Folk Alliance International. Yet he will not be locked into any particular genre or style of music. Nothing holds him back.

“I really like to experiment, and I don’t want to limit myself. You asked me to describe my music, so I guess I’d say Indie/Pop/Americana, but I love to learn and to grow musically – even if that sometimes means failing. I really think that my life experiences inspire my music. Am I happy, mad, sad? Then I imagine a production behind it. Music reflects my feelings.”

One of his biggest single hits was “A Piece of Me” which he says was originally written for a girl friend. And while he will sometimes “create characters” in his songs, in some sense, it is this song, perhaps more than any other, which actually reflects the deep connection of music to his life.

“I guess I’d say that my songs all have a ‘piece of me’ within them. To connect to any audience you have to come from an honest place, and you have to be willing to be vulnerable, honest and open. When I am on stage, I share stories about where I was in life when a song was born, so that people get a sense of the feelings behind it.”

He loves that he is now able to perform again before live audiences after the draught of the pandemic, and looks forward to coming to Stone Crop Acres with his band. Dylan Menzie will present an exciting and dynamic concert, that will sweep audiences away.

“My band and I will run the gamut of emotions, openly sharing pieces of ourselves through our music,” he said. “I hope we will all find experiences in common. Because it really is all about connections. I hope our songs resonate with people when they hear them.”

