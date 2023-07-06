Finnish guitar sensation Erja Lyytinen returns to Stone Crop Acres Sunday

MORRISBURG – In August of 2022, Erja Lyytinen from Finland first performed for Harmony Concerts at Stone Crop Acres Winery. Audiences were dazzled by the internationally renowned artist’s extraordinary performance that evening. On Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m., 2023, Erja is returning to Canada and the Winery for another wonderful concert.

Although she is often associated with blues, “my sound has changed over the years,” she commented in an exchange with the Leader. “My playing has more of a hard-rock element and edge now, and I’m not afraid of exploring different genres. The essence of my playing will always be blues, but during the recording of the album ‘Waiting for the Daylight,’ I fearlessly explored a heavier approach with my guitar playing. As a musician you are never ready-made: there’s always something new to learn and draw from.”

She feels that live music and concerts are “blossoming again. People are coming back to shows and festivals.” She already has a 100 concerts booked for 2023. Some might be daunted by a schedule like this, but not Erja. On stage since her teens, she “fell in love with performing. It’s the interaction between the band and the audience that keeps me getting back up on the stage night after night. And a live recording with people cheering the solos, dancing and having a good time together” has inspired her. “Performing live is now a more relaxed, empowering experience.”

Honoured for her talent in both Europe and North America, Erja’s latest release, ‘Waiting for the Daylight,’ has won extensive critical and fan praise. She focuses in on some challenging topics in this album. In the single “Last Girl” she tackles the damage done by bullying. “Many of us have had the experience of being bullied in school…I drew inspiration from some of my childhood experiences, and the feeling of being left out of a friend group in that song.” She was also moved to write by the shocking story of a bullied teenager, who was actually murdered by his school mates.

The title song, ‘Waiting for the Daylight,’ was linked to the emotions she experienced during the months of the pandemic, and also serves to honour a dear friend who passed away after a long illness. ‘You Talk Dirty’ is her nod to the me-too-movement. But she also writes and sings of love, having love, perhaps losing love.

She is delighted to be returning to Stone Crop Acres. “Our gig there was a lot of fun, playing outside in a beautiful vineyard.” Her set list for her July 9 concert will include some new songs from her latest album, some favourites from previous albums, and the “Jimi Hendrix song, ‘Crosstown Traffic,’ which I made my own by playing the song using slide. It will be a blast playing this rocking song.” She is bringing musicians Tatu Back and Liro Laitinene with her.

Erja Lyytinen promises a “rocking energetic show at Stone Crop Acres. I am very much looking forward to meeting familiar faces in the audience and hopefully new fans as well.”

