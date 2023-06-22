South Dundas Soccer week five results

IROQUOIS – Team England forward Donovan Shaver scored a pair of goals to put the team ahead 2-0 at half time over Team Netherlands in BMO U-18 Soccer League play June 17.

Netherlands played a long game, wearing down England’s defenses in the second half. Forwards Kade VanBeilen and Morgan Belhumeur scored in the second half, resulting in a 2-2 tie for the teams. Uruguay continued their lead at the top of the table, scoring a 4-1 win over Norway.

A pair of shutouts in the BMO U-14 Soccer League saw Germany beat Portugal 4-1 and Italy score a 5-0 win over Chile.

South Korea continued their unbeaten season in the BMO U-11 Soccer League with a decisive 4-0 win over Spain. Brazil doubled Ecuador 2-1. There was a high-scoring, see-saw battle between Costa Rica and Scotland in their match.

Costa Rica took an early 2-0 lead, but Scotland rallied to tie the game minutes later. Costa Rica surged ahead again, scoring three goals to lead 5-2 at half time. Scotland rallied again in the second half, tying the game with less than four minutes remaining in the match. A late goal by Costa Rica resulted in a 6-5 win for their side.

Strong finishes for teams in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 Soccer League had Poland defeat Ireland 10-0; Denmark over Croatia 7-0; Finland win over Sweden 6-0; and Belgium beat United States 5-0.

Japan shut out France 9-0 in Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 Soccer League play. Australia defeated Ukraine 9-1, Czechia doubled Northern Ireland 4-2, and Columbia drew Mexico 0-0.

Rounding out the soccer action in Iroquois, over in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-5 Soccer League, Barbados defeated Switzerland 12-1, Argentina shut out Wales

