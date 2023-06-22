South Dundas Soccer week five results

June 22, 2023 Editor Sports
Tim Hortons TimBits U-7 League teams Columbia (orange) and Mexico (grey) played to a 0-0 draw during the fifth week of the summer soccer season in Iroquois June 17.

IROQUOIS – Team England forward Donovan Shaver scored a pair of goals to put the team ahead 2-0 at half time over Team Netherlands in BMO U-18 Soccer League play June 17.

Netherlands played a long game, wearing down England’s defenses in the second half. Forwards Kade VanBeilen and Morgan Belhumeur scored in the second half, resulting in a 2-2 tie for the teams. Uruguay continued their lead at the top of the table, scoring a 4-1 win over Norway.

A pair of shutouts in the BMO U-14 Soccer League saw Germany beat Portugal 4-1 and Italy score a 5-0 win over Chile.

South Korea continued their unbeaten season in the BMO U-11 Soccer League with a decisive 4-0 win over Spain. Brazil doubled Ecuador 2-1. There was a high-scoring, see-saw battle between Costa Rica and Scotland in their match.

Costa Rica took an early 2-0 lead, but Scotland rallied to tie the game minutes later. Costa Rica surged ahead again, scoring three goals to lead 5-2 at half time. Scotland rallied again in the second half, tying the game with less than four minutes remaining in the match. A late goal by Costa Rica resulted in a 6-5 win for their side.

Strong finishes for teams in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 Soccer League had Poland defeat Ireland 10-0; Denmark over Croatia 7-0; Finland win over Sweden 6-0; and Belgium beat United States 5-0.

Japan shut out France 9-0 in Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 Soccer League play. Australia defeated Ukraine 9-1, Czechia doubled Northern Ireland 4-2, and Columbia drew Mexico 0-0.

Rounding out the soccer action in Iroquois, over in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-5 Soccer League, Barbados defeated Switzerland 12-1, Argentina shut out Wales

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.