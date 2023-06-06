Obituary – Edna Beckstead

Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Villa in Cornwall on Monday, June 5, 2023, Edna Beckstead (nee Dillabough), age 97. Beloved wife of the late Hubert Beckstead. Loving mother of Allan Beckstead (Heather) of Maitland, Reta Hopkins (Sydney) of Peterborough, Judy Munro (Lyndon) of Chesterville, Stephen Beckstead (Betty-Anne) of Orleans and Laurie Baker of Chesterville. Dear sister of Lois Whitteker (late Glenn) of Perth, Ern Dillabough of Brockville, Harold Dillabough (Charlotte) of Morrisburg, Marjorie Harper (late Don) of Morrisburg, Gary Dillabough of Chesterville and Lee Dillabough (late Patricia) of Godfrey. Dear sister-in-law of Betty Dillabough of Winchester. She was predeceased by her parents Ernest and Luella Dillabough (nee Morrell), her sister Edith Fawcett (Basil) and her brother John Dillabough. Edna will be fondly remembered by 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Thursday, June 8th from 9 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m Interment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. A luncheon will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society or Dundas Manor would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

