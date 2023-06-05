Obituary – Jean Feeley

Passed away peacefully at her son’s home on Saturday, June 3, 2023, Jean Feeley (nee Hoy) of Morrisburg, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Harold Feeley. Loving mother of Brian (Wanda) of Morrisburg and Dennis of Petawawa. Jean will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Tyler and Adam (Shauna), Sean, Melissa (Rob) and her great-grandchildren Logan, Lola, Anne, Andrew, Thomas and Bill. Dear sister of Marion Renwick (late Keith) of Winchester, Jessie Ball (late Eric) of Winchester and Sally Crone (late Norman) of North Bay. She was predeceased by her parents Wilson and Mary Hoy (nee McConnell) and her brother George Hoy. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

