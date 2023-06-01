Team Laurin there for the Children’s Treatment Centre

MORRISBURG – One family had a huge effect on the Dundas County leg of this year’s Children’s Treatment Centre Bike-A-Thon which took place Saturday at the Morrisburg waterfront.

Team Laurin, headed-up by Sam Laurin of The Morrisburg Leader, not only brought 16 participants to the event, but raised $3,445 for the cause.

Doug Grenkie, who started the Dundas County portion of this event about 15 years ago after learning that the service receives no government funding, thanked the group for supporting this very worthy cause.

The Children’s Treatment Centre, which is 100 per cent community-funded, is committed to the prevention and treatment of child abuse in Cornwall, the United Counties of Stormont Dundas and Glengarry and Akwesasne.

It provides free assessment and treatment to any child in need of their services. Grenkie hopes that once all the pledges are returned the South Dundas event will raise $5,000.

