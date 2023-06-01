Seven shut outs in SDSA Week Two results

IROQUOIS – Team England overcame a 2-0 deficit at half time to tie their game in the final minute of play against Team Netherlands in BMO U-18 League play May 27.

Netherlands started strong early in the match, with Morgan Belhumeur scoring 20 yards out to find the top right corner on goalkeeper Josh Savard. The two teams remain tied at the top of the league leaderboard.

In the other U-18 match of the day, Uruguay shut out Norway 2-0.

A close battle between Chile and Italy in BMO U-14 League action resulted in a 4-3 win for Chile. Germany and Portugal drew 2-2.

Brazil scored two goals in the second half to overtake Scotland 3-2 in BMO U-11 League play. Other matches Saturday included Costa Rica edging out Spain 4-3 and South Korea winning over Ecuador 1-0.

The Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 League saw Croatia defeat Ireland 3-1, Belgium double Sweden 4-2, Finland beating Poland 4-3, with Denmark and United States playing to a 2-2 draw.

Northern Ireland defeated Mexico 6-2 in Tim Hortons TimBits U-7 League action. Columbia shut out France 5-0, Japan shut out Ukraine 4-0, and Czechia doubled Australia 2-1.

Rounding out the week’s competitions in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-5 League was another trio of shut outs. New Zealand defeated Wales 8-0, Argentina scored seven goals to defeat Taiwan 7-0, Barbados beat Canada 2-0, and Switzerland doubled Iceland 4-2.

