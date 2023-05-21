Obituary – Walter Bailey

Passed away peacefully at the Kingston General Hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023, Walter Bailey of Iroquois, age 84. Loving husband of Doreen Gauvreau for 63 years. Loving father of John (Giselle) of Inverary, David (Traci) of Inverary and Gerry (Melissa) of Napanee. Dear brother of Kay Hutt, Leah Blakely, Edith Wood, Joyce Menard, Liz Asselin (Jacques) and Ann Blair. Walter will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Chris (Lulu), Jenna (Jeff), Zach (Heather), Riley (Kaitlyn), Dain, Ty and his great-grandchildren Liam and Lily. Dear brother-in-law of Audrey Bailey of Iroquois and Cathy Ferguson (Wayne) of Brockville. He was predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth Bailey (nee Sauve), his brothers Louis and Norman Bailey, his sister-in-law Theresa Bailey and his brothers-in-law Jim Blakely, Bert Wood, Herman Hutt, Raymond Menard, Allan Blair and Marcel Gauvreau. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Knights of Columbus service will be held on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Cecilia’s Roman Catholic Church in Iroquois on Friday, May 26th at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. A luncheon will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Donations to Community Food Share would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to either charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

