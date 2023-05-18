Obituary – Jessie Hayes

Passed away suddenly as the result of an accident on Saturday, May 13, 2023, Jessie Hayes of Ottawa, age 37. Loving husband of Montana Robillard. Loving father of Lakota, Alexis, Bentley and Callie. Beloved son of Rose Marr (Perry) of Morrisburg and Stephen Hayes of Ottawa. Beloved grandson of Georgina Welsh of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Jonathan Hayes of Ottawa, Amber Devine (Kyle) of Kanata, Rheanna Marr of Cornwall and Jazmine Marr of Cornwall. Dear uncle of Coraline, Dakota, Kaiden and Elizabeth. Jessie will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Jessie’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, May 28th from noon until 3 p.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

