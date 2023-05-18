Chili cook-off more than doubles fundraising goal

MORRISBURG – The competition heated up – resulting in $5,500 raised by the Morrisburg Firefighter’s Association May 13. The MFA held its Chili Cook-Off which included a silent auction, and 15 different cooks trying to win over people’s taste buds – and their votes – to earn the prize of best chili.

Organizer Bill Chafe was thrilled with the success of the event.

“We raised a total of $5,500, which more than doubled our goal for the event,” he told The Leader. “ Above all, it was just a pleasure to welcome the community back into our fire hall after a hiatus during the pandemic. We were thrilled with all of the folks who attended, and our crew was particularly happy to see entire families out.”

Matt Laurin won first place in the cook-off, Garry O’Neill finished second, and Shelly Broad finished third.

Chafe said the MFA plans to make the chili cook-off a yearly event. “We had so much support and enthusiasm from our chefs, and the truth is that we actually have a pretty robust culinary scene for such a small town,” he said. “We hope to welcome these chefs back next year and maybe even a few more.”

