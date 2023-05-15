Obituary – Margaret Larmour

Margaret Larmour of Morrisburg passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Saturday, May 13, 2023, age 73. Loving wife of Philip Vinokuroff for 35 years. Loving mother of Christina Vinokuroff (Mark Keramarios), Theresa Vinokuroff and Diana Balfour (Francis). Dear sister of John Larmour (Ruth) of Calgary. Margaret will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Anthony, Nicole, Jakob, Trystan and Willow. She was predeceased by her parents Wilfrid and Hazel Larmour (nee Strader). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other strange people.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, May 21st from 1 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to Diabetes Canada would be gratefully appreciated by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

