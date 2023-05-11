Auxiliary celebrates 75th with tea and donation

MORRISBURG – Decades of stylish fashion and fascinators filled the Morrisburg Legion on Saturday at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Auxiliary’s 75th Anniversary Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show. It was a wonderful day of celebration, laughter – and a few surprises.

The day included an afternoon tea, served by MP Eric Duncan, MPP Nolan Quinn and other men, many of whom volunteer at WDMH.

A fashion show, by local stores Biba/Casselman’s Shoes and Juli Fashions, put everyone into the summer mood.

The highlight of the day was an announcement by the WDMH Auxiliary Co-Chairs Elinor Jordan and Louise Arsenault with a presentation of a cheque for $233,141 to the hospital.

These funds will be used to purchase nine patient care equipment items for various departments at WDMH.

“We are very proud,” said Bev Beck, an Auxiliary member who chaired the organizing committee for the event.

“This 75th birthday celebration is a culmination of a lot of hard work by dedicated, passionate people who give their time, energy, resources and skills,” added Joan Farlinger, Auxiliary member, Past President, and a volunteer at WDMH for 35 years.

On August 3, 1948, a small group of women met in the Town Hall to discuss the impact the hospital was to have on the entire community and the need for an “auxiliary” force to assist.

Over the past 75 years, the WDMH Auxiliary has held annual bazaars, fundraising events, bridge tournaments, bake sales and more to raise millions of dollars for WDMH – to purchase everything from chairs to IV pumps to equipment for the operating room.

“Thank you to our amazing volunteers,” said Cholly Boland, CEO.

“They have been such an essential part of our care team for more than seven decades and we are so grateful for their ongoing support.”

