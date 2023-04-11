Obituary – Donnie Whitteker

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, April 10, 2023, Donnie Whitteker of Williamsburg, age 77. Loving husband of Susan Crozier. Dear father of Greg Whitteker (Cory) of Texas and Kristine Francesca (Larry) of Keswick. Dear stepfather of Tracey Crozier (Mike Valle) of Sudbury and Jody Crozier (Debbie Pinsent-Moulan) of Grande Prairie, Alta. Dear brother of Karen Wells (Terry Henderson) of Brinston and Robbin Kerr (David) of Mountain. Donnie will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jake, Bo, Mack, Elle, Brittany (Spencer), Kaitlyn, Myca, Isabella, Megan, Jordan and his great-granddaughter Marlowe. He was predeceased by his parents Ross and Evelyn Whitteker (nee MacMillan) and his sister Gail Godbout. He will be lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or service. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

