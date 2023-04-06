Morrisburg Jr. C Lions hand out team awards

April 6, 2023 Editor Sports

MORRISBURG – Following their first round playoff exit, the Morrisburg Lions Jr. C hockey club handed out its annual player awards at a banquet on March 15.

The Lions closed out the regular season with their best finish since joining the National Capital Junior Hockey League in 2015-16. The team finished seventh overall in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings with a record of 13 wins, 21 losses, and two overtime losses for 28 points.

Award winners

  • SDS Kerr Award for most improved player – Landen Sinfield.
  • Clare Van Allen Award for South Dundas Minor Hockey graduate players – Owen Fetterly, Hudson Fetterly, Josh Broad, Dean Lapier, Kayne McCadden, Curran Gilmour, and Ben Lapier.
  • Defensive Player of the Year – Connor Manderson.
  • Charlie Cassell Award for most assists – Rylan Iwachniuk.
  • Gerry Hess Award for leading scorer – Keon Troccolli-Roik.
  • Harold Theriault Coaches Award – Connor Manderson.
  • James McAllister Award for most sportsmanship like player – Justice Brownlee.
  • Best forward – Keon Troccolli-Roik.
  • Garry Lawlor Award for rookie of the year – Hudson Fetterly.
  • Dale Lewis Award for fan choice – Connor Manderson.
  • Richard Baker Award for Most Valuable Defenceman – Rylan Iwachniuk and Curran Gilmour.
  • Brian McNairn Award for Regular Season MVP – Keon Troccolli-Roik.
  • Playoffs MVP – Rylan Iwachniuk and Dean Lapier.
  • Graduating Player Awards – Carter Tait, Keon Troccolli-Roik, Connor Manderson, and Dean Lapier.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.