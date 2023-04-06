Morrisburg Jr. C Lions hand out team awards

MORRISBURG – Following their first round playoff exit, the Morrisburg Lions Jr. C hockey club handed out its annual player awards at a banquet on March 15.

The Lions closed out the regular season with their best finish since joining the National Capital Junior Hockey League in 2015-16. The team finished seventh overall in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings with a record of 13 wins, 21 losses, and two overtime losses for 28 points.

Award winners

SDS Kerr Award for most improved player – Landen Sinfield.

Clare Van Allen Award for South Dundas Minor Hockey graduate players – Owen Fetterly, Hudson Fetterly, Josh Broad, Dean Lapier, Kayne McCadden, Curran Gilmour, and Ben Lapier.

Defensive Player of the Year – Connor Manderson.

Charlie Cassell Award for most assists – Rylan Iwachniuk.

Gerry Hess Award for leading scorer – Keon Troccolli-Roik.

Harold Theriault Coaches Award – Connor Manderson.

James McAllister Award for most sportsmanship like player – Justice Brownlee.

Best forward – Keon Troccolli-Roik.

Garry Lawlor Award for rookie of the year – Hudson Fetterly.

Dale Lewis Award for fan choice – Connor Manderson.

Richard Baker Award for Most Valuable Defenceman – Rylan Iwachniuk and Curran Gilmour.

Brian McNairn Award for Regular Season MVP – Keon Troccolli-Roik.

Playoffs MVP – Rylan Iwachniuk and Dean Lapier.

Graduating Player Awards – Carter Tait, Keon Troccolli-Roik, Connor Manderson, and Dean Lapier.

