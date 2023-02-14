Obituary – Ivan Whitteker

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, February 11, 2023, Ivan Whitteker of Williamsburg, age 97. Beloved husband of the late Jean Whitteker. Loving father of Barbara Whitteker (late Allan) of Williamsburg and Ron Whitteker (Shirley) of Chesterville. Dear father-in-law of Muriel Whitteker of Williamsburg. Dear brother-in-law of Lois Whitteker of Perth. Ivan will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Billy, Vicki, Pam (Rick), Chris (Colleen), Jennifer, Amanda (Ewen), Steph (Mike), Erica and his great-grandchildren Rowan, Tessa, Maggie, Findlay, Bella, Duncan, Simon, Asher, Dalhia, Baron, Xavier, Akhenaten and KayLeah. He was predeceased by his son Dale Whitteker, his companion Shirley Moke, his sisters Velda Steinburg, Flora Bell Whitteker, Edna Schell, Doris Casselman and his brothers Ward, Glenn and Rex Whitteker. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, February 15th from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. An Oddfellows service will be held on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

