Obituary – Jay Carkner

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 28, 2023, Jay Carkner of Morrisburg, age 87. Loving husband of the late June Carkner (nee Murray). Loving father of Marilyn Carkner of Morrisburg and Larry Carkner (Shirley Leslie) of Kitchener. Dear grandfather of Carey Sherwood. Dear brother of Art Carkner (Edna) of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Milton and Retta Carkner (nee McMillan) and his sister Lois Barkley. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at Lakeshore Drive United Church in Morrisburg on Thursday, February 2nd at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to Lakeshore Drive United Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

