Obituary – Phyllis Reilly

Passed away peacefully at the Southbridge Nursing Home in Kemptville on Saturday, January 21, 2023, Phyllis Reilly (nee Shaver) of Williamsburg, age 92. Beloved wife of the late John Reilly. Dear sister of Betty Beckstead (late Ken) of Chesterville, Keith Shaver (Marg) of Williamsburg, Stanley Shaver (Pam) of Athens and Ruby Fraser (Jack) of Johnstown. She was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Edith Shaver (nee Brown) and her infant brother Fred. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, January 26th from 7-9 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 27th at 11 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to J.W. MacIntosh Senior Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



