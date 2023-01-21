Obituary – Alan Crowder

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 20, 2023, Alan Crowder of Williamsburg, age 87. Loving husband of Sheila Crowder (nee Carr) for over 65 years. Loving father of Debbie Disheau (Hans Radu) of Williamsburg. Dear brother of Brenda Pemberton (late Con) of Winchester. Dear brother-in-law of Lila Crowder of Williamsburg. Alan will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Melisa Bailey (Gerry), Jonathan Disheau (Jenn), Nicole Roach (Rob) and his great-grandchildren Riley, Ty, Lily, Degan, Brooklyn and Mason. He was predeceased by his parents Orval and Hazel Crowder (nee Robertson) and his brother Jim Crowder. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, January 26th from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or the Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

