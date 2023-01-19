Still room at South Dundas Committees of Council tables

MORRISBURG – The Municipality of South Dundas Committees of Council application deadline came and went this week, and “uptake was slow,” said South Dundas deputy CAO and clerk Leslie Drynan.

The municipality reached out to its citizens to volunteer for a dozen different committees that help advise council through their decision-making process, and did not fill all of the advertised positions.

“We will continue to accept applications, as spaces remain on all committees/positions we advertised for,” said Dynan.

The total number of applicants was not revealed as those will be summarized and reported to council during the closed session of the January 30 meeting.

“Following the closed session, we anticipate council will ratify some, if not all appointments, with the intent for committees to be provided training and have their first meeting(s) in February,” said Drynan.

At press time, no applications were received by the municipality for Court of Revision, Fence Viewers, Livestock Evaluator, SDG Accessibility Advisory and Youth Advisory.

The following committees did receive some applications but not a sufficient number to fill all of the available spaces, they include: Dundas County Archives, Economic & Community Development Advisory, Morrisburg Downtown Business Improvement Area, South Branch Community Fund Committee, South Dundas Waterfront Committee, Committee of Adjustment and Community Improvement Plan Review Committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



