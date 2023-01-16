Obituary – Ethan Tucker

Ethan passed away quietly at his home, surrounded by his loving family on December 31, 2022. Ethan Randy McLean Tucker, at the age of 18 years.

Cherished son of Shawntel (LePage) Tucker and Christopher Tucker; and loving brother to Jorja, Kadyn and Westyn Tucker.

He will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his grandparents Cindy (Andrews) Veinotte and Randy Veinotte, Georgina (McLean) Tucker and Robert Tucker and Jim LePage; by his great grandparents Shirley and Ray Andrews, Judy and Harland Veinotte, Marie (Deceased) and Courtney LePage.

Ethan is also survived by his dear aunts and uncles Adrienne (Hoftyzer) LePage and Lance LePage, Jessica (Veinotte) Perreault and Gabriel Perreault, Julie (Morin) Laurin and Josh Laurin, Krista (Stacpoole) Tucker and John Tucker and by many adoring cousins.

Despite courageously standing up to Brain Cancer fiercely for five long years, Ethan also accomplished publishing a book, graduating high school and inspiring a community.

Born unexpectedly early on Christmas Day 2004, Ethan was an old soul, known for his calming nature with children and animals, he was an avid fisherman who loved his family deeply. “love you more”

Special thanks to all the medical staff at Brockville General Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, and Holland-Bloorview who supported him through his journey. Also, a special thank

you to the staff and his supporters at his Brockville Collegiate Institute family.

