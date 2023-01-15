Obituary – Maatje Van’t Foort

Peacefully, at the Garden Villa in Chesterville surrounded by her loving family, Maatje Van’t Foort (nee Jansen), went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday January the 13th, 2023. She was in her 102nd year. Mother of Wilma Mudde (Martin) of Ottawa, Betty Seminowicz (Al) of Durham, Tena Van’t Foort (Bryan) of Owen Sound, Tim Van’t Foort (Birgit) of Portland, Marg Joldersma (Ginus) of Brinston and Harry Van’t Foort (Iena) of Iroquois. Mother-in-law of Dan Hubert of Smiths Falls. Sister-in-law of Maria “Miep” Jansen. Oma will be fondly remembered by 17 grandchildren, 34great- grandchildren, and 6 great, great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Gerrit Van’t Foort, her daughter Linda Hubert, her infant son Tijmen, her daughter-in-law Joanne Van’t Foort, her grandson Scott Van’t Foort, her sister Trijn Evertse and her brothers Maas, Teus, Eep, and Aart Jansen. Also remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada and the Netherlands

Funeral Arrangements

Funeral service will be held at Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Tuesday, January 17th at 11:00. The service may be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/563565034466290. Friends and family are invited to stay for lunch and fellowship after the service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions to Timothy Christian School or the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Grantley Cemetery, Chesterville

