Obituary – Lois Casselman

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Lois Casselman of Williamsburg, age 78. Loving mother of Donna Sternbauer (Jeff Stewart) of Round Lake Centre. Loving grandmother of Robert Sternbauer of Williamsburg and Robin Belliveau (Matthew) of Kingston. She will be fondly remembered by her great-grandsons Jaxon and Thomas. Dear sister of Clair Casselman (Josie) of Froatburn, Garry Casselman of Long Island, Graham Casselman (Lynn) of Winchester, Shirley Locke (George) of Riverside Heights, Laurie Veinotte (Don) of Morrisburg, Susan ‘Buffy” Mark (David) of Morrisburg, Nancy Thompson of Morrisburg, Ken Casselman (Dawn) of Brockville, Adam Casselman (Amy) of Morrisburg, Anthony Casselman (Siggy) of Brockville, Linda Hunter, Ralph Hunter, Sharon Hunter (Wayne Kszyston), Ray Hunter (Laura) and Shelly Duff (Frank Lalonde), all of Iroquois. She was predeceased by her father Wellington Casselman, her mother Dorothy Cassell and her sister Edna Coligan. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held in the spring at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Heart ad Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

