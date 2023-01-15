Obituary – Clarence Haayema

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 13, Clarence Haayema of Williamsburg, age 88. Loving husband of Pearl Haayema (nee VanderHeide). Loving father of Verna Perrault of Morrisburg, Jerry Haayema (Claire) of Williamsburg, Steven Haayema of Morrisburg, Debbie Williamson (Corey) of Athens and Heather Myers (Tom) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Dick Haayema (Willie), Jane Vanderscaaf (Clarence), Sadie Postuma (Joe) and Sandra Meints (Andy). Clarence will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Amanda, Ryan, Tiffany, Alicia, Amber, Skye, Danielle, James, Blaine, Mackinley, T.J., Cole, Savannah and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters Joyce Stad and Janet Stad. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Thursday, January 19th at 11:00. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. The service may be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/563565034466290. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

