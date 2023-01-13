Obituary – Diane Trudeau

Diane Trudeau (nee Caldwell) passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after a long and well-lived life. Diane enjoyed crocheting and darts and she always had the brightest smile in the room. She was predeceased by her husband Roger Trudeau. She is survived by her children John (Beth), Shawn (Debbie) and Jess Trudeau, her grandchildren Amanda (David Way), Catherine (Michael Brown), Heather, Courtney (Raymond St-Jean), Bradley, her great-grandchildren James, Emily, Anderson, Heatley, Mason and Emma and her brother Blair Caldwell. She was predeceased by her parents David and Thelma Caldwell (nee Bailey) and her brothers Brian, Eric, David and James Caldwell. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Join the family in remembering Diane Trudeau at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Chesterville on Monday, January 16th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

