Obituary – Barbara Casselman

Passed away peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home in Winchester on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Barbarba Casselman (nee Hess) of Williamsburg, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Ramon Casselman. Loving mother of Karen Casselman of Williamsburg and Pam French (Doug) of Williamsburg. Loving grandmother of Cameron and Colin French. Dear sister of Patricia Brownlee of Ottawa and Gail Casselman of Ottawa. Dear sister-in-law of Shirley Hess of Ottawa and Moyra Workman of Morrisburg. She was predeceased by her sisters Marie Cooker, Isabel Smith, her brother Duane Hess and her sister-in-law Norma McIntosh. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, January 21st at 10 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home or the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



