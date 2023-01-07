Obituary – Joanne Mainville

Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Joanne Mainville of Brockville, age 51. Loving mother of Destiny McPherson (Jay Lee), Nigel Green Jr. and Nianne Green, all of Brockville. Loving grandmother of Exavia. Beloved daughter of John Mainville (Hazel) of Ottawa. She is survived by her former spouse Nigel Green Sr. and her uncles Floyd Hitsman (Debbie) and Larry Hitsman (Diane). She was predeceased by her mother Melba Chater (nee Hitsman).

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 7-9 p.m. There will be no formal service. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



