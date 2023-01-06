Obituary – James Johnston

James ‘Jimmy’ Johnston (Cronin), 68, of Glasgow, Scotland passed away peacefully December 15, 2022, in Morrisburg, Ontario. He is survived by his daughter Tanya and his grandson Maverick. James was a brilliant man with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with an extensive career all over the world with companies such as Nortel Networks, Texas Instruments, and Canada Post Corporation. James had a passion for travel, entrepreneurship, fixing electronics and anything mechanical, WWE wrestling, and music. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

