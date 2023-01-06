James ‘Jimmy’ Johnston (Cronin), 68, of Glasgow, Scotland passed away peacefully December 15, 2022, in Morrisburg, Ontario. He is survived by his daughter Tanya and his grandson Maverick. James was a brilliant man with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with an extensive career all over the world with companies such as Nortel Networks, Texas Instruments, and Canada Post Corporation. James had a passion for travel, entrepreneurship, fixing electronics and anything mechanical, WWE wrestling, and music. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Obituary – James Johnston
Since you’re here…
… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.