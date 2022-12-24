Obituary – Wayne Disheau

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Wayne Disheau of Morrisburg, age 80. Loving husband of Ann Disheau (nee Liezert) for 59 years. Loving father of Janis Bueley (Doug) of Winchester and Jennifer Gingrich of Kitchener. Wayne will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Patrick (Renee), Kendra and William. Dear brother of Betty Disheau-Smith of Massena, Carol Dahl of Cranbrook, B.C. and Louella Smail of Brinston. Dear brother-in-law of Beverley Disheau of Morrisburg, Bev Disheau of Morrisburg, Winston Baker of Iroquois, Doug Liezert (Cheryl) of Glen Stewart, Deborah Shaver (Mike) of Stampville and Dale Liezert (Marian) of Dixons Corners. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Eva Disheau, his sisters Verla Perrin (Ron), Heather Baker, his brothers Glendon, Wallace, Warren and Bert Disheau and his brothers-in-law Harold Smith, Frank Dahl and Donald Liezert (Barbara). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A memorial service will be held at Lakeshore Drive United Church in Morrisburg on Thursday, December 29th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at Allan Hall. Donations to Lakeshore Drive United Church or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Inurnment of Cremated Remains

Iroquois Point Cemetery

