Obituary – Sheila Lapier

Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Sheila Lapier (nee Crowder) of Morrisburg, age 75. Loving wife of Ron Lapier for 56 years. Loving mother of Nicole Magee (Billy) of Russell. Sheila will be fondly remembered by her grandsons Colton and Jackson Magee. Sister of Kevin Crowder. Sister-in-law of Joan Halpenny (Brian), Marjorie Lapier (late Brent), Gary Lapier (Cheryl) and Judy Darling (Rick). She was predeceased by her parents Claud and Loretta Crowder (nee Linnen) and her brother Ronald Crowder. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Sheila enjoyed travelling and working in her flower gardens. Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the personal support workers and dear friends and family of Sheila who provided her with such compassionate and loving care during her illness.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, December 30th from 11 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Spring inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the J.W. MacIntosh Senior Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

