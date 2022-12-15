Charity Classic raises $10,000 for local charities

December 15, 2022 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter News
Local politicians, dignitaries, and the captains of the Morrisburg Lions’ “Alumni” and OPP Badgers teams hold a ceremonial puck drop to start off the festivities December 11. The Charity Classic was organized by a committee led by Dale Lewis, with the goal of raising money for Community Food Share and Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers. Admission was for a monetary or non-perishable food donation. Hockey players from past Morrisburg Jr. Lions teams (Junior B and Junior C) represented the Lions Alumni team, while local law and bylaw enforcement officers played for the OPP Badgers team. The Lions won 5-4, but the community won with over $10,000 in donations raised.
South Dundas Lions player Pyper Smyth high-fives Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers mascot Whodunit during the Charity Classic.

MORRISBURG – The Charity Classic, a charity hockey game that saw local law enforcement officers face off against Morrisburg Jr. Lions alumni was a resounding success.

The event, conceived by Dale Lewis and Provincial Constable Eric Mantha, raised $10,340 in monetary donations, and 373 pounds of non-perishable food donations. The proceeds will be split between Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers and Community Food Share.

Lewis has been a part of the Morrisburg Jr. Lions organization for over 40 years as part owner and trainer. Mantha is a Lions’ alumnus.

The Morrisburg Lions Alumni team “cajoled” several players out of retirement from the former Junior B and Junior C Lions’ teams.

Mantha’s team, the OPP Badgers, had members from the OPP SD&G detachment, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Municipality of South Dundas Bylaw Enforcement, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Lewis, along with Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan, and MPP Nolan Quinn recognized game referee Sean Boulerice for his 42 years as a game official before the start of the game. Boulerice has officiated in Hockey Eastern Ontario’s minor and junior hockey leagues and has officiated in the Ontario Hockey League.

Future stars from the South Dundas Lions’ initiation program play a brief game between the first and second periods Sunday afternoon. (The Leader/Blancher photos)

 

Organizers of Sunday’s Charity Classic hockey game, (l-r) Dale Lewis and Geraldine Fitzsimmons were at the Community Food Share in Morrisburg Monday to hand over the funds raised for the benefiting charities. The $10,340 raised through donations, a raffle and 50/50 draw was divided evenly between Community Food Share and Seaway Vally Crime Stoppers. Accepting on behalf of CFS was Jane Schoones. John MacPherson and Eric Mantha accepted the Seaway Valley Crimestoppers donation. Raffle prize winners were Dan Pettigrew ($1,000), Bea Lewis (TV), Leanne McCooeye, Wendell Freade and Andy Bowers (gift certificates). Kaitlyn Bissonnette won the 50/50. (The Leader/Comfort photo)

 

 

