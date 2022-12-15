Charity Classic raises $10,000 for local charities

MORRISBURG – The Charity Classic, a charity hockey game that saw local law enforcement officers face off against Morrisburg Jr. Lions alumni was a resounding success.
The event, conceived by Dale Lewis and Provincial Constable Eric Mantha, raised $10,340 in monetary donations, and 373 pounds of non-perishable food donations. The proceeds will be split between Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers and Community Food Share.
Lewis has been a part of the Morrisburg Jr. Lions organization for over 40 years as part owner and trainer. Mantha is a Lions’ alumnus.
The Morrisburg Lions Alumni team “cajoled” several players out of retirement from the former Junior B and Junior C Lions’ teams.
Mantha’s team, the OPP Badgers, had members from the OPP SD&G detachment, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Municipality of South Dundas Bylaw Enforcement, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Lewis, along with Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan, and MPP Nolan Quinn recognized game referee Sean Boulerice for his 42 years as a game official before the start of the game. Boulerice has officiated in Hockey Eastern Ontario’s minor and junior hockey leagues and has officiated in the Ontario Hockey League.
