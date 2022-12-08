Moving earth for land sale

MORRISBURG – The sale of industrial park land from the Municipality of South Dundas to Safavieh Home Furnishings is set to close December 16, 2022. As a condition of that sale, the municipality must remove a large volume of brush, fill and organic material which was placed and remains on site from the installation of the water transmission line between Morrisburg and Iroquois.

The previous council was only able to authorize $50,000 to start that work, but at a council meeting Monday the new team extended that amount to $100,000.

Some of the fill has been taken to the Matilda Landfill site as suitable cover material, but at this point it is recommended that the remaining fill be transported to the old lagoon site in Morrisburg located on Allison Avenue to the east of the Morrisburg wastewater treatment plant.

Council agreed with the staff recommendations.

“The costs are the costs,” said South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre. “It is what it is.”

“If this is not done in time, what will happen,” asked South Dundas councillor Tom Smyth.

“We anticipate that this work will take five-to-six days to complete,” answered South Dundas chief administrative officer Shannon Geraghty.

“We also said that if it was going to take longer they could look at a small extension with the purchaser.”

“I’m anxious to see this sale of land go through,” said South Dundas mayor Jason Broad. “Getting this sale completed is key for us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



