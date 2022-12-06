Obituary – Joey Tyo

Passed away peacefully at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Monday, December 5, 2022, Joey Tyo of Glen Becker, age 76. Loving husband of Linda Tyo (nee Locey) for 56 ½ years. Loving father of Sandra Keeler (Hank) of Glen Becker, Elvis Tyo (Tammy) of Morrisburg and Timothy Tyo (Lacey Bradford-Richardson) of Iroquois. Dear brother of Cecil Tyo (Marie) of Glen Becker. Joey will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Brad (Kelly), Tera (Terry), Alan (Brooke), Daniel, Marissa (Dillon), Miranda (Justice), Dustin (Josie), Madison (Quinton), Hunter, Scarlet and his great-grandchildren Remington, Kiera, Gavin, Carter, Dominick, Emmett, Aubrey, Leah, Kensley and Wesley. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Tyo (nee Parks), his sisters Dorothy King, Ann Wolfe, Grace Richmire, Margaret Richmire and Marie Locey, his brothers Daniel and Adolphus Tyo and his granddaughter Chantal Tyo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, December 9 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, December 10th at 10 a.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



