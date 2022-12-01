Years of water rate increases set in motion for South Dundas

MORRISBURG – The new year will mark the beginning of a four per cent water rate increase for water rate increase for the approximately 2,100 properties connected to the municipal system in Morrisburg and Iroquois.

South Dundas council formally approved the establishment of the water rates for 2023 at their November 28 regular meeting.

This yearly increase will continue through 2031.

According to the recently accepted water rate study, a four per cent annual increase is needed for the next 19 years in order to support, in part, maintenance and future replacement of infrastructure.

“I think four per cent for the next 20 years is palatable,” said South Dundas deputy treasurer Shawn Mason.

“It’s the reality of our user base versus our asset needs,” said South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre. “I think the key thing is that we need growth. We need more users on the system. Hopefully, over our term we can increase the revenue base.”

He suggested providing water to municipal neighbours to the north and to the east to help increase that revenue base.

Councillor Tom Smyth asked staff how much the average water consumer’s bill will increase.

Mason reported that for Morrisburg users the increase will be $3.26 a month and $3.72 for Iroquois users.

“I feel the increases are fair,” said South Dundas mayor Jason Broad.

South Dundas council unanimously approved the increase.

