Obituary – Mary Baker

Peacefully surrounded by her Dundas Manor family on Friday, November 4, 2022, Mary Baker (nee Bailey) of Winchester, age 85. Beloved daughter of the late William and Mabel Bailey (nee Parks). Dear sister of Lorne Bailey of Calgary, Harold Bailey of Crysler and Muriel “Dodi” Tylosky (Albert) of Leduc, Alberta. She was predeceased by her sisters Geraldine Anderson and Vera Bailey and her brothers John and Stanley “Tommy” Bailey. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary will be fondly remembered for her love of coffee, bling, singing her songs and the spark she carried everywhere she went.

Funeral Arrangements

A Graveside interment service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston on Wednesday, November 30th at 3:30 p.m. Donations to the WDMH FOUNDATION REDEVELOPMENT OF DUNDAS MANOR would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

