Obituary – John A. Byvelds

Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, John A. Byvelds of Morrisburg, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Toni Byvelds (nee van Kessel) for 64 years. Loving father of Steven Byvelds (Debbie) of Iroquois, Linda Byvelds (Bruce Harmer) of Ottawa, Jeff Byvelds of Morrisburg and Jennifer O’Neil (Steven) of Cornwall. Proud grandfather of Thomas (Sarah), Andrew, Jonathan, Taylor (Meghan), Bridget (Andrew), Brandyn, Madison, Abby, Ava, Lena and great-grandfather of Hannah, Paige, Clara and Summer. Dear brother of Tony Byvelds (Corrie) of Williamsburg. Dear brother-in-law of Nolda Byvelds of Williamsburg, Anton van Kessel of Ottawa, Pieta Prokott of Minnesota, Corrie McRae of Chesterville, Pauline van Kessel of Chesterville and Theresa van Kessel of Chesterville. He was predeceased by his parents Johannus and Anna Byvelds (nee Vandommelen), his sisters Toni Van Hoof (Jack), Catherine Van Moorsel (Ted), his brothers Albert Byvelds (Anna), Johannes Byvelds (Petronella), Arnold Byvelds, Gerry Byvelds, Martin Byvelds (Johanna) and Bill Byvelds, his sisters-in-law Grace Centen (Arnold), Anna Jacobs (Harry), Cisca van Kessel, Carol van Kessel, his brothers-in-law Martin, Peter and Bert van Kessel. Uncle John will be fondly remembered by many nieces & nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, November 11th from 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg, on Saturday, November 12th at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. A reception will follow at the Morrisburg Legion. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



