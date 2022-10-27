Morrisburg Jr. Lions down Jets 7-4

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Lions earned their second win of the season, beating the Metcalfe Jets Saturday night.

Metcalfe opened the scoring eight minutes in the game. However Morrisburg responded quickly to tie the game. Conner Manderson (from Curran Gilmour and Keon Troccoli-Roik) scored making it a 1-1 game.

Seven minutes later, Alex Bergeron (from Manderson and Rylan Iwachniuk) put the Lions in the lead but it was not long before the Jets tied the game.

Tied 2-2 into the second period, Lions forward Justice Brownlee pulled the team back into the lead but less than a minute later, the Jets drew even again.

A goal by Gilmour (from Jaeden Phifer-Shaver) restored the Lions’ lead in the game. Morrisburg led Metcalfe 4-3 at the end of the second period.

Insurance goals by Manderson, Gilmour and Landen Sinfield (short handed) early in the third period had the Lions soaring ahead of the Jets. A consolation goal by Metcalfe with nine seconds remaining in the game resulted in a 7-4 win for Morrisburg.

The win moves the Lions up to seventh place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings. Lions sit five points behind the St. Isidore Eagles.

The Lions will close out their four game home stand October 29, hosting the first place Gatineau Hull-Volant. Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m. Morrisburg will visit the Clarence Castors October 30, before opening another three-game home stint November 5.

