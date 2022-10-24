Williamsburg resident wins big with Maxmillions

SOUTH DUNDAS – A Williamsburg man is $500,000 richer having won a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize in the September 30 draw.

James Marquette, a retiree from the Canadian Armed Forces, told OLG that he had been a regular lottery player for over 10 years.

“I like to play LOTTO MAX when the jackpot is big,” he said in a release issued Monday by OLG. “I saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen and the $500,000 prize amount and thought ‘Yeah, right!’ I passed the ticket to the store clerk and the lottery terminal froze. I was so happy and shocked! I went to tell my wife right away and she was so happy for me.”

He said he plans to pay off some bills and travel with his winnings. The winning ticket was purchased at the Macewen Gas Station at County Roads 2/31 in Morrisburg.

