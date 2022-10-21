Obituary – Troy E. McMillan

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Troy E. McMillan of Williamsburg on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the age of 48. Loving husband and soulmate to Tracy McMillan (nee Mayhew). Beloved stepfather to Lauryn Landon (Jordan), Brittany and Brandon Barkley (Chantal). Youngest son of Stephen McMillan of Morrisburg and the late Norma McMillan (nee Shaver). Son-in-law of the late Connie Hutt, Brad Mayhew (Helen) of Hallville. Brother of Doug McMillan (April) of Dunbar. Nephew of Sandra Tyo of Iroquois, Danny Shaver of Iroquois and the late Tim Shaver. Dear uncle to Ashley Morrow-Smith (Jon), Stacey Di Muzio (Nick), Courtney McMillan (Jordan), Kayla McMillan (Kris) and Jessie McMillan (Nathan) and great-uncle to Nathan, Ayden, Bree and Layne. Troy will also be missed by many extended family members and friends. Please enjoy a shot of Fireball Whiskey in Troy’s memory.

Funeral Arrangements

In lieu of a funeral service, family and friends may gather at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, October 29th from 2-4pm. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

