Enrolment up at area English school boards

SOUTH DUNDAS – More students are attending the two English-language school boards in the region.

Upper Canada District School Board trustees heard September 28 that enrolment at the board is up by 508 students over projected enrolment for the new school year.

Superintendent Bill Loshaw broke down the numbers saying that 468 students were in the Kindergarten to Grade 8 range, 230 were new Junior Kindergarten students. The extra enrolment in secondary schools are primarily from higher than expected international exchange students attending UCDSB schools.

The enrolment numbers do not include adult and alternative education enrolment through the T.R. Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education as intake remains open. The board did not have an exact breakdown of which schools had increased enrolment. That information will be presented to theboard following the more formal October 30 snapshot of enrolment that is taken for the Ministry of Education.

The region’s English-Catholic board also saw an increase in enrolment above projections at the start of the school year.

At its September 20 trustee meeting, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario reported a 406 student increase from its projections for the 2022-23 school year. Elementary students comprise 313 of that enrolment increase. The remaining are in the secondary school level.

An individual breakdown of enrolment per school showed a three student above projected increase at St. Mary-St. Cecilia Catholic School in Morrisburg. As of September 9, 260 students attended the school.

There was a six student above projected increase at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Chesterville – 217 students attend the school.

Our Lady of Good Council in Ingleside saw a 16 student increase above its projected enrolment resulting in 280 students attending the school.

Cornwall-area CDSBEO secondary schools saw the largest net increase in students above projections. St. Joseph Catholic Secondary School gained 6.72 full-time equivalent students (partial timetable or individual credits make up the fractional student number). Over 762 Grade 9 to 12 students attend the school, which includes a catchment area west from Cornwall as far as South Dundas. SJCSS has the largest secondary school enrolment in the board.

Holy Trinity CSS had the biggest jump in enrolment, gaining 70.35 FTE students, pushing that school’s Grade 9-12 enrolment to over 511 students. St. Matthew CSS was three students below its projected enrolment at 138 students as of September 9.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Kemptville, that includes part of South Dundas in its catchment area, saw an 8.8 FTE student decrease from board projections.

